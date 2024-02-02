Equinor's Offshore Wind Operations Facility Receives Approval in New York

The New York City Public Design Commission has given the green light to Equinor's design for the first purpose-built offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) building at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT). This marks a significant stride in the revitalization of the historic port, paving the way for a sustainable future in the city.

Revitalizing the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal

A two-year collaborative effort between city officials, community leaders, and Equinor has culminated in the approval of the O&M building's design. This project aims to transform SBMT into a hub for offshore wind operations, promising to inject new life into the port and generate green jobs. The terminal will not only serve as the staging area for the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 project but also support the burgeoning offshore wind industry on the East Coast. The transformation of the SBMT is a testament to a shared vision of a clean energy future, providing skilled jobs and bolstering the local economy.

A Milestone for Equinor and New York City

According to Teddy Muhlfelder, Vice President for Equinor Renewables Americas, the approval is a milestone in the conversion of SBMT into an offshore wind hub. The facility's construction, set to begin this spring, will create jobs and facilitate New Yorkers' connection to renewable energy. The terminal is also expected to host the project's onshore substation and function as the O&M hub for Empire Wind 1. This includes features such as solar power, EV charging stations, and power and charging for the first plug-in hybrid service operations vessel in the US offshore wind industry.

Looking Forward: Empire Wind 2

Equinor is not resting on its laurels. The company is developing the second phase of the Empire Wind lease site, coined as Empire Wind 2. Although the project had its OREC contract terminated earlier this year, Equinor plans to mature the project for future solicitation rounds, further cementing its commitment to the renewable energy industry.