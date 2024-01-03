en English
Business

Equinor and BP Halt Power Supply Contract to New York from Empire Wind 2

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
Equinor and BP Halt Power Supply Contract to New York from Empire Wind 2

Energy giants Equinor and BP have pulled the plug on their contract to supply power to New York State from the Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm, a cutting-edge facility with a prodigious capacity of 1,260 megawatts. The duo cited the current economic landscape, characterized by ramping inflation, soaring interest rates, and supply chain snarls, as the primary factors behind their decision to terminate the agreement.

Empire Wind 2 Project Still in Play

Despite the unforeseen cancellation of the power supply contract, Equinor assures that the Empire Wind 2 project is far from being shelved. The Norwegian-based company revealed that they remain optimistic about continuing the project’s development and are scouting for fresh opportunities to sell the electricity that will be generated.

Adapting to the Shifting Economic Climate

The move to terminate the contract appears to be a strategic reassessment in the face of the changing economic climate. This decision comes on the heels of a new offshore wind solicitation initiated by New York State in November. The solicitation is seen as a potential avenue for new off-take opportunities for the Empire Wind 2 project, providing a glimmer of hope for the future of the venture.

Equinor and BP’s Commitment to Renewable Energy

In spite of the contract’s termination, Equinor and BP reaffirmed their commitment to the offshore wind sector and their wider renewable energy portfolio. Both companies have a substantial roster of offshore wind projects in the United States, with BP ambitiously aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. This commitment to the advancement of renewable energy underscores their determination to weather the storm of today’s economic challenges and continue steering the energy industry towards a sustainable future.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

