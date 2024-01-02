EQT Corporation Announces Redemption of Convertible Senior Notes

EQT Corporation, a leading independent natural gas producer, has announced a pivotal corporate action set to take place on January 17, 2024. The company will redeem all of its outstanding 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, currently holding an aggregate principal amount of $290,177,000. This redemption will be executed entirely in cash, equating to 100% of the principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest up until the redemption date.

A Detailed Redemption Process

The redemption process, governed by Section 16.01 of the indenture, permits EQT to redeem these Notes for cash under particular conditions tied to the price of its common stock. Noteholders are advised to surrender their certificated Notes to The Bank of New York Mellon, the appointed paying and conversion agent. Alternatively, holders can surrender their Notes via The Depository Trust Company, adhering to DTC’s established policies and procedures.

Opportunity for Conversion

Noteholders have another option at their disposal. They can choose to convert their Notes into EQT common stock at a conversion rate of 69.0364 shares per $1,000 principal amount. This rate signifies an increase due to the redemption call. However, Noteholders should be aware of the looming deadline for conversions. They must complete any conversions before January 12, 2024, and should note that they will be settled exclusively in shares of EQT common stock. Fractional shares will be paid in cash.

EQT’s Strategic Move

This redemption aligns squarely with EQT’s commitment to operational efficiency and responsible energy production. The corporation continues to concentrate its efforts on the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The redemption is being executed strictly according to the Notice of Redemption issued on January 2, 2024, and directed towards all registered Note holders. In navigating this corporate action, EQT is poised to maintain its position as an influential player in the natural gas sector.