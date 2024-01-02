en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EQT Corporation Announces Redemption of Convertible Senior Notes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
EQT Corporation Announces Redemption of Convertible Senior Notes

EQT Corporation, a leading independent natural gas producer, has announced a pivotal corporate action set to take place on January 17, 2024. The company will redeem all of its outstanding 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, currently holding an aggregate principal amount of $290,177,000. This redemption will be executed entirely in cash, equating to 100% of the principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest up until the redemption date.

A Detailed Redemption Process

The redemption process, governed by Section 16.01 of the indenture, permits EQT to redeem these Notes for cash under particular conditions tied to the price of its common stock. Noteholders are advised to surrender their certificated Notes to The Bank of New York Mellon, the appointed paying and conversion agent. Alternatively, holders can surrender their Notes via The Depository Trust Company, adhering to DTC’s established policies and procedures.

Opportunity for Conversion

Noteholders have another option at their disposal. They can choose to convert their Notes into EQT common stock at a conversion rate of 69.0364 shares per $1,000 principal amount. This rate signifies an increase due to the redemption call. However, Noteholders should be aware of the looming deadline for conversions. They must complete any conversions before January 12, 2024, and should note that they will be settled exclusively in shares of EQT common stock. Fractional shares will be paid in cash.

EQT’s Strategic Move

This redemption aligns squarely with EQT’s commitment to operational efficiency and responsible energy production. The corporation continues to concentrate its efforts on the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The redemption is being executed strictly according to the Notice of Redemption issued on January 2, 2024, and directed towards all registered Note holders. In navigating this corporate action, EQT is poised to maintain its position as an influential player in the natural gas sector.

0
Business Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ServiceNow: A Robust Contender in the Software Industry

By Muhammad Jawad

City of Glasgow Council Ranks Third in UK for Energy Spending

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Public Relation Robots Market Set to Double by 2028: A Deep Dive

By BNN Correspondents

FTAI Infrastructure Inc.: A Close Examination of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Performance

By Mahnoor Jehangir

AeroVironment, Inc.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Growth Trajectory ...
@Business · 2 mins
AeroVironment, Inc.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Growth Trajectory ...
heart comment 0
Indigenous Nilgiris Farmers Propose Mega Multi-Crop Horticulture Park

By Rafia Tasleem

Indigenous Nilgiris Farmers Propose Mega Multi-Crop Horticulture Park
CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Stock Takes a Dip: An In-Depth Analysis

By Salman Khan

CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Stock Takes a Dip: An In-Depth Analysis
India’s Household Debt Poses Limited Default Risks, RBI Reports

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Household Debt Poses Limited Default Risks, RBI Reports
RoboMarkets Wins ‘Best Mobile Trading Platform (Europe)’ for the Fourth Consecutive Year

By BNN Correspondents

RoboMarkets Wins 'Best Mobile Trading Platform (Europe)' for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis
26 seconds
Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
48 seconds
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
UK and US Impose Sanctions on Assad-linked Captagon Trade
2 mins
UK and US Impose Sanctions on Assad-linked Captagon Trade
Ulster Rugby Not Ready for Trophy Despite Winning Streak: Stephen Ferris
2 mins
Ulster Rugby Not Ready for Trophy Despite Winning Streak: Stephen Ferris
Cayirova's Vision of a 'Sports City': Progress on Indoor Sports Hall and Athlete Factory
2 mins
Cayirova's Vision of a 'Sports City': Progress on Indoor Sports Hall and Athlete Factory
Taylor City to Revitalize Lange Park into an Extreme Sports Facility
2 mins
Taylor City to Revitalize Lange Park into an Extreme Sports Facility
Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
2 mins
Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Pharmaceutical Company Offers Part-time Key Account Manager Roles in Scotland
3 mins
Pharmaceutical Company Offers Part-time Key Account Manager Roles in Scotland
VirGα: A Promising Vaccine Candidate Against Shigella Infection
3 mins
VirGα: A Promising Vaccine Candidate Against Shigella Infection
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app