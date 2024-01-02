en English
Business

EQT Corporation Announces Redemption of Convertible Senior Notes

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
In a move reflecting its strategic financial focus, EQT Corporation has declared the redemption of all outstanding 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

The redemption, set to be executed on January 17, 2024, will see the total principal amount of the notes redeemed in cash, at 100% of the value. This also includes accrued and unpaid interest up until the redemption date.

Exercising Redemption Rights

EQT is leveraging its right, under the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, to initiate the redemption for cash, given that EQT’s common stock price satisfies specific criteria.

Simultaneously, noteholders have a choice. They can opt to convert their notes into EQT common stock at a defined conversion rate before January 12, 2024.

Business
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

