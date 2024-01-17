EQT Corporation Announces $750 Million Public Offering to Repay Term Loan

EQT Corporation, a prominent energy company headquartered in Pittsburgh, has announced the pricing of a $750 million public offering of its 5.750% senior notes due 2034. The company plans to channel the proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the borrowings under its term loan facility. This debt was originally incurred in connection with EQT's acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream, two significant operations within the energy sector.

Offering Managed by Renowned Financial Institutions

The offering, which is based on a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus, is being managed by reputed financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. These institutions are serving as joint book-running managers and underwriters, ensuring the smooth facilitation of the offering.

A Strategic Financial Move

This offering is not merely a sale of notes. It is also intricately tied to an amendment of the term loan facility. The aim is to extend the maturity of the loan by one year, shifting the due date from June 30, 2025, to June 30, 2026. This strategic financial move allows EQT to manage its debts more efficiently while securing additional time to fulfil its financial obligations.

Sustainability and Efficiency at the Core

EQT operates primarily in the Marcellus and Utica Shales within the Appalachian Basin. The company is recognized for its commitment to operational efficiency, the innovative use of technology, and a strong focus on sustainability. EQT's goal is to produce energy that is not only cost-effective but also environmentally responsible, contributing to a sustainable future while meeting the energy needs of today.