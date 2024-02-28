Epstein School Marks 50 Years: Reflections from PTO Presidents Past and Present

Fifty years of Jewish education, community building, and impactful leadership were celebrated at the Epstein School, marking its 50th anniversary with a gathering of past and current Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) presidents. This special event, held on January 31, underscored the enduring legacy and contributions of the PTO to the school's growth and culture over the decades.

Advertisment

Legacy of Leadership

More than 20 former PTO presidents joined the current presidents, Jamie Segel and Adrienne Harari, to reflect on their time at the helm and the PTO's role in the school's evolution. From transitioning to paperless communication to significant campus expansions, their leadership has shaped the educational and community landscape of Epstein. Personal anecdotes shared during the event highlighted the deep connections formed and the collective pride in the PTO's achievements.

Building Community Through Change

Advertisment

Attendees reminisced about initiatives that brought the school community closer, such as organizing student seders and navigating challenges during COVID. The PTO's commitment to supporting faculty and students through various programs was also celebrated. From Challah Chair projects to major fundraising efforts, the presidents' stories illustrated the PTO's multifaceted role in fostering a supportive and engaged community.

Looking Ahead

As Epstein School looks toward the next 50 years, the reflections of past PTO presidents serve as a testament to the power of volunteer leadership in building a strong and vibrant school community. The legacy of their work, alongside the ongoing efforts of current leaders, promises a future filled with continued growth, innovation, and community engagement.