ePlus Inc. Joins U.S. Chamber of Commerce: A Step Towards Technological Advancement

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading force in the technology sector for over three decades, has proudly declared its affiliation with the globally recognized U.S. Chamber of Commerce. With this association, ePlus will actively participate in the Chamber’s Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Corporate Governance agendas.

A New Chapter in Technological Advancement

Mark Marron, the CEO and President of ePlus, expressed his enthusiasm towards this venture, emphasizing that the company is eager to contribute to initiatives that bolster economic growth, technological evolution, and environmental sustainability. ePlus’s technological prowess will be invaluable in disseminating knowledge about AI, tackling cybersecurity and data privacy challenges, and shaping regulatory responses.

ePlus and The Chamber: A Synergistic Alliance

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, boasting a rich history of over 110 years, is the largest business organization worldwide. It represents a vast array of companies, irrespective of their size and sector. The Chamber is dedicated to fostering business growth and success across America and welcomes ePlus’s participation in this mission. It anticipates fruitful collaboration with ePlus, leveraging their shared commitment to technological innovation and business prosperity.

ePlus: Redefining Boundaries with Technology

ePlus prides itself on leveraging technology to orchestrate transformative business outcomes. It offers a comprehensive array of solutions and services spanning multiple technology domains. Its headquarters are located in the United States, with a widespread presence across the country, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the American technology landscape.