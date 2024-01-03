en English
Episcopal Church Invites Applications for Beloved Community Grants; Aims to Boost Racial Justice and Healing

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Episcopal Church Invites Applications for Beloved Community Grants; Aims to Boost Racial Justice and Healing

The Episcopal Church has launched another phase of Becoming Beloved Community grants, signalling a renewed thrust towards racial justice, healing, reconciliation, and creation care. The deadline for submission of applications is set for March 1, providing adequate time for interested parties to familiarize themselves with the application criteria available online. To ensure that all potential applicants are well informed, an information session is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on January 9.

Investing in Justice and Reconciliation

The inception of the grants program dates back to the 79th General Convention in 2018. The program received a financial boost from the 80th General Convention in 2022, enabling the Episcopal Church to expand its fight against social and racial injustice. To optimize their chances of securing a grant, applicants are advised to interact with the Church’s resource, ‘Becoming Beloved Community Where You Are.’

Projects that align with any of the four aspects of the Becoming Beloved Community labyrinth stand a better chance of approval. The grant categories are twofold: seed grants of up to $7,500 for new or burgeoning projects and impact grants of up to $15,000 for projects that amplify the capacity and reach of ongoing justice and reconciliation efforts.

More than Monetary Support

The Rev. Edwin Johnson emphasized that these grants represent more than financial aid. They embody the Church’s commitment to building inclusive communities. Since its commencement in 2019, the grant program has funded approximately 80 projects, with a total expenditure of $808,850.

Other Initiatives towards Racial Justice

Similarly, Warren County Schools has been awarded a $12,500 Legacy Scholars Grant by the Equal Justice Initiative. This grant will enable 20 middle and high school students to visit the Legacy Museum, From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, located at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. The visit, planned for June, is designed to deepen students’ understanding of Black history and civil rights.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF), a Crown corporation committed to fighting racism, is seeking a Truth + Reconciliation Lead. The selected individual will be tasked with overseeing and implementing initiatives related to Truth and Reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous communities. The role comes with a $73,146 annual salary and a one-year contract ending in March 2025.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

