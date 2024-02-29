Epic Mickey Creator Warren Spector Teases Third Installment While Praising Rebrushed Remake

Epic Mickey director Warren Spector discusses whether a third game is possible. Epic Mickey may not be remembered as fondly as classic games like Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse, but the 2010 action-platformer has established a decent cult following since its release. With its darker take Disney's iconic mascot, it stood out against other Mickey Mouse games, and while it may have received mixed reviews, the response was solid enough that a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, was released in 2012.

Epic Mickey's Unique Take on Disney's Mascot

Epic Mickey, originally a Nintendo Wii exclusive, may have failed to impress critics with its mechanics. However, its theme was hailed as one of the most interesting takes on Mickey Mouse Disney has ever produced. The story saw the titular character adventuring through the Wasteland, a location populated by many of Disney's forgotten or obscure characters and represented as a dark, twisted version of Disneyland.

Anticipation for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

As for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, the remake aims to fix some of the issues with the original game, particularly its problematic control scheme and frustrating camera. While giving everything a new coat of paint, Rebrushed will also be adding some additional tools to Mickey's arsenal, including extra movement abilities and skills to make navigating the Wasteland more efficient. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is set to be released in 2024 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

The Future of Epic Mickey

While Epic Mickey 3 may be less likely following Spector's comments, in the meantime, fans wanting to scratch the itch for more platforming fun starring the round-earned mouse can check out Disney Illusion Island, a 2023 game starring modern takes on Disney's four core characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. Reviews for Disney Illusion Island were similarly mixed. However, many critics singled out its zany energy and fun levels as a high point for the experience.

While the future of the Epic Mickey franchise remains uncertain, the enthusiasm and ideas from its original creator, Warren Spector, hint at a potential revival or continuation. Fans of the series and newcomers alike have much to look forward to with the upcoming release of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, promising an updated experience of the beloved game. Whether or not we see a third installment, the legacy of Epic Mickey continues to enchant and engage players around the world.