EPA's Draft Herbicide Strategy: A Cause for Concern in the Agricultural Sector

At the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association (IFCA) Annual convention, a potent topic permeated the air: the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Draft Herbicide Strategy. This blueprint, aimed at aligning with the Endangered Species Act (ESA) while preserving herbicide access for growers, has sparked more questions than answers.

Unsettling Uncertainties

In the heart of this discourse are significant doubts about the policy's execution and enforcement. The strategy proposes measures to curtail herbicide drift and safeguard endangered species. However, the agricultural community is grappling with the intricacies of this policy, particularly the complexity of compliance for farmers using multiple herbicides. The onus of mitigation measures, liability, enforcement, and the timeline for implementation further muddy the waters.

Voices from the Frontline

Frank Wong from Bayer posited that the EPA appears to be improvising with the policy development, a perception that is causing anxiety in the agricultural sector. This sense of unease was echoed by Josie Montoney-Crawford of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, who took issue with the lack of consultation with state agencies and the dearth of clear information.

What's Next?

The agricultural sector now waits with bated breath for the final proposal, expected by May 30. The implications of this strategy will ripple beyond its immediate scope, potentially impacting herbicide registrations and species protection. As the agricultural community wrestles with critical questions, it's clear that the EPA's Draft Herbicide Strategy is a significant point of contention, with the power to reshape the future of pesticide regulation.