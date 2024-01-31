EPA Spearheads Major Cleanup After Oil Spill in Michigan

Unfolding in Hemlock, Michigan, a notable oil spill has impelled a substantial cleanup operation steered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A startling 3,000 gallons of a concoction of fuel and lubricant oils have been retrieved from a county drain in Richland Township, with the EPA pointing the finger at C&J Bark Haulers, a regional trucking company. Jon Gulch, the EPA's on-scene coordinator, designated the company as the definitive origin, citing both a historic release and a recent spill in late December as contributory elements.

Costly Cleanup Effort

The cleanup, which has already run up a bill exceeding $500,000, encompasses removing oil from McClellan Run drain, the truck yard, and a neighboring railroad ditch. An estimated additional 5,000 gallons of oil are yet to be retrieved. C&J Bark Haulers has permitted the usage of their property for cleanup staging but renounces responsibility and declines to aid with off-site cleanup endeavors.

Role of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is also participating in the cleanup, which has been hindered by winter weather. The contamination on the C&J property is acute, with oil observed 'bubbling out of the soil.' Recent measures to hinder further spillage comprise the closure of sump pumps and the erection of an underflow dam.

Further Environmental Concerns

Despite these measures, the EPA noted that tanker trucks from the C&J property were detected discarding oily water into a local waterway, inciting additional environmental apprehensions. The cleanup is still in progress, with the EPA emphasizing the necessity of addressing the contamination at its root to avert continuous environmental damage.