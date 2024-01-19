EPA Reviews 13 Refinery Exemption Requests: Implications for the Energy Sector

Thirteen small-refinery exemption requests to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) are currently under review by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as reported recently. The requests, issued by seven different refining companies, span compliance years from 2022 to 2024. Among the applicants, Ergon Refining has emerged prominently with four pending requests for 2023 and 2024 at its facilities in Newell, West Virginia, and Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Advertisment

Deadline Rush: Most Requests Filed in December

Most of these exemption requests were submitted in December, ahead of the deadline. Among these, the Wyoming Refining Company from Newcastle, Wyoming, and the U.S. Oil and Refining Company in Tacoma, Washington, have both put forth requests for exemptions for the compliance years of 2022 and 2023.

Additional Requests from Calumet

Advertisment

Furthermore, Calumet has also sought exemptions for the year 2023 for its installations in Great Falls, Montana, and Shreveport, Louisiana. The EPA's decision on these pending requests is eagerly awaited, given its potential significant impact on the concerned companies and the wider energy sector in terms of compliance with the RFS.

EPA's Updated Data on RINs and SRE Petitions

In related news, the U.S. EPA has released updated data on renewable identification numbers (RINs) and small refinery exemption (SRE) petitions under the RFS. The data reveals an escalation in RINs produced in 2023 compared to 2022, and the submission of eight new SRE petitions in the last month, raising the total number of pending SRE petitions to 15.