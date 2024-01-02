en English
EPA Grants $50M to Green & Healthy Homes Initiative for Environmental Justice

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
With a $50 million grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Baltimore-based nonprofit, Green & Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI), is set to undertake a substantial mission of environmental justice across several states and tribal areas. This significant award, announced last December, is earmarked for projects aimed at enhancing environmental conditions and promoting health in homes, particularly in underprivileged areas. The GHHI will distribute these funds to various community groups in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and beyond, including Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and to seven federally recognized tribes.

Boosting Environmental Justice

The GHHI’s mission is to address environmental injustices that disproportionately affect certain communities. The significant financial backing from the EPA will enable the organization to support and implement various projects focused on improving housing conditions in these areas. These projects are part of a broader effort to combat environmental factors that contribute to health disparities and to promote healthier living conditions in homes across the targeted regions.

Additional Funding for Underfunded Neighborhoods

Alongside the EPA’s substantial grant, the GHHI has also secured an additional $1.15 million dedicated to improving housing conditions in neighborhoods that have historically been underfunded and neglected. This additional funding underscores the necessity and urgency of addressing housing and environmental issues in these communities and aids the GHHI in its mission to rectify these long-standing injustices.

Implication and Impact

The financial support from the EPA is a substantial boost for the GHHI and its work. Beyond the immediate implications of the funding, the grant represents a step forward in the broader push for environmental justice. It signifies recognition of the need to address environmental disparities and the importance of providing healthy living conditions for all communities. By empowering community groups with these funds, the GHHI, backed by the EPA, is making strides towards a more equitable future, where everyone, regardless of their zip code, can live in a green and healthy home.

United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

