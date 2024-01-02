EPA Allocates $200K to Two LA Small Businesses for Environmental Tech Development

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has earmarked $200,000 in research funding for two Los Angeles small businesses, Water Illumination and Holochip, advancing the development and commercialization of their respective environmental technologies. This initiative is part of the EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant program, an endeavor aimed at fostering innovative eco-friendly solutions that not only progress towards a zero-waste economy but also safeguard public health and the environment.

Fueling Innovation through the SBIR Program

The SBIR program, annually, calls for technology proposals that tackle specific environmental challenges. It has a two-pronged funding process. Phase I of the SBIR program involves contracts up to $100,000, provided for a six-month period to substantiate the viability of these technology concepts. Water Illumination and Holochip, having already secured Phase I contracts, are now recipients of the Phase II funding. This funding stage avails up to $400,000 to the respective businesses, enabling them to propel the commercial potential of their technologies.

Water Illumination and Holochip’s Revolutionary Technologies

Water Illumination plans to utilize the funding to expedite the commercialization of their ground-breaking PFAS destruction technology, a sustainable approach to water treatment. On the other hand, Holochip will channel the funds into enhancing disaster response through their AI-based environmental mapping and localization solutions.

Los Angeles and Beyond: The Potential Impact

Both Water Illumination and Holochip are ecstatic about the opportunities the SBIR award presents, for it not only bolsters their technological advancements but also promises substantial benefits to the Los Angeles region and, potentially, wider regions. By championing such initiatives, the EPA not only fuels the drive towards technological advancement but also fosters an environment conducive to the growth of small businesses that place sustainable solutions at the forefront of their operations.