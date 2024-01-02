en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

EPA Allocates $200K to Two LA Small Businesses for Environmental Tech Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
EPA Allocates $200K to Two LA Small Businesses for Environmental Tech Development

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has earmarked $200,000 in research funding for two Los Angeles small businesses, Water Illumination and Holochip, advancing the development and commercialization of their respective environmental technologies. This initiative is part of the EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant program, an endeavor aimed at fostering innovative eco-friendly solutions that not only progress towards a zero-waste economy but also safeguard public health and the environment.

Fueling Innovation through the SBIR Program

The SBIR program, annually, calls for technology proposals that tackle specific environmental challenges. It has a two-pronged funding process. Phase I of the SBIR program involves contracts up to $100,000, provided for a six-month period to substantiate the viability of these technology concepts. Water Illumination and Holochip, having already secured Phase I contracts, are now recipients of the Phase II funding. This funding stage avails up to $400,000 to the respective businesses, enabling them to propel the commercial potential of their technologies.

Water Illumination and Holochip’s Revolutionary Technologies

Water Illumination plans to utilize the funding to expedite the commercialization of their ground-breaking PFAS destruction technology, a sustainable approach to water treatment. On the other hand, Holochip will channel the funds into enhancing disaster response through their AI-based environmental mapping and localization solutions.

Los Angeles and Beyond: The Potential Impact

Both Water Illumination and Holochip are ecstatic about the opportunities the SBIR award presents, for it not only bolsters their technological advancements but also promises substantial benefits to the Los Angeles region and, potentially, wider regions. By championing such initiatives, the EPA not only fuels the drive towards technological advancement but also fosters an environment conducive to the growth of small businesses that place sustainable solutions at the forefront of their operations.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arrigo Medical Devices Steps into Airway Management Segment at PGA Event

By BNN Correspondents

Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams

By Salman Khan

Lower Nazareth's Double-Branded Hilton Hotel Acquired for $27.3M

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Maximus VP Advises Federal Tech Leaders on Sustaining Digital Transformation Momentum

By BNN Correspondents

Veterans Day 2024: Honoring the Brave and the History Behind the Obser ...
@History · 31 seconds
Veterans Day 2024: Honoring the Brave and the History Behind the Obser ...
heart comment 0
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price, Growth, and Market Position

By BNN Correspondents

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price, Growth, and Market Position
USTR Delays Re-imposition of Tariffs on Chinese Goods

By Salman Khan

USTR Delays Re-imposition of Tariffs on Chinese Goods
BMG Transforms Production Facility Landscape with BMG Studio-Anywhere

By Wojciech Zylm

BMG Transforms Production Facility Landscape with BMG Studio-Anywhere
Realty Income Corp. Stock: A Rollercoaster Day on the Market

By Olalekan Adigun

Realty Income Corp. Stock: A Rollercoaster Day on the Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
14 seconds
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
18 seconds
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
31 seconds
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
32 seconds
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
37 seconds
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
2 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
2 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
2 mins
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
2 mins
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
12 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
17 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
20 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
53 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app