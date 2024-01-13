en English
Environmental Groups Launch Year-Long Cleanup Effort at Burnt Mill Creek

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
On a crisp Saturday morning, the city of Wilmington witnessed a compelling display of environmental stewardship. Two local environmental organizations, Cape Fear River Watch and Lower Cape Fear Wildlife, teamed up to initiate the first cleanup operation of the year 2024 at Burnt Mill Creek. This marked the inception of a series of planned efforts aimed at preserving the Cape Fear waterways.

Unifying Efforts for a Common Cause

Both organizations rallied volunteers who braved the winter chill to clean up the creek and its shores. Armed with gloves and trash bags, they meticulously combed the area, picking up litter and debris. Lower Cape Fear Wildlife holds such cleanups monthly on the first Saturday, while Cape Fear River Watch organizes their cleanup on the second Saturday of each month. This collaboration amplified their individual efforts, echoing a strong message of unity for a shared cause.

Restoring Burnt Mill Creek

Simultaneously, Cape Fear River Watch is embarking on a three-year-long restoration project at Burnt Mill Creek. The project aims to revive the creek’s ecosystem and restore it to its pristine state. The current cleanup operation is an integral part of this ambitious endeavor.

Community Involvement: The Driving Force

Rob Clark, the Water Quality Programs Manager for Cape Fear River Watch, expressed his gratitude for the community’s involvement. He emphasized the significance of this collective effort in improving the waterways. According to Clark, the success of these initiatives hinges on community participation and their commitment to environmental preservation. He hopes that these efforts will inspire others to join in and contribute to the cause.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

