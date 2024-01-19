Environmental Groups Demand Extended Review Period for Wind Farm Impacts in New York Bight

A collective appeal by environmental organizations, including Clean Ocean Action, is demanding a 90-day extension to the public comment period on the Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The PEIS, a comprehensive 1,429-page document, scrutinizes the environmental implications of proposed wind farms spread across an expansive 488,000 acres of ocean in the New York Bight.

Advertisment

Concerns Over Tight Review Schedule

The current 45-day comment period, say these groups, is inadequate to thoroughly evaluate such an extensive document. Cindy Zipf, the executive director of Clean Ocean Action, has denounced the process as seemingly reversed, pointing out that the lease sale for the offshore area was already finalized, with the environmental assessment following afterward.

The New York Bight: A Rich Marine Ecosystem

Advertisment

Zipf also registers unease over the ecological abundance intrinsic to the New York Bight. This marine ecosystem serves as a habitat for a wide array of marine species, including dolphins, seals, whales, and sea turtles.

Clean Ocean Action's Position

Clean Ocean Action, a politically neutral organization engaged in campaigning for ocean health for over four decades, is not inherently opposed to accountable offshore wind development. However, it staunchly advocates for decisions backed by scientific research and a pilot project to initiate the process. The organization is also awaiting the outcomes of a Government Accountability Office investigation probing the impacts of offshore wind development before endorsing the large-scale industrialization of the ocean.

Advertisment

Preservation Society of Newport County's Complaint

In a related development, the Preservation Society of Newport County has lodged a complaint against BOEM, accusing it of neglecting to adhere to the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act while reviewing wind farm projects off Rhode Island. They urge the Bureau to comply with the regulations and procedures and to apprise the public about the environmental repercussions of wind farms before greenlighting permits.

Legal Challenges for Vineyard Wind Project

Additionally, the article delves into the legal hurdles encountered by the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project in Massachusetts, encompassing lawsuits alleging infractions of environmental laws such as the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. It also underscores the opposition from commercial fishing interests and conservative groups, along with the Biden administration's objective of authorizing 16 offshore wind projects by year's end to augment renewable power generation. The impact of the legal rulings on forthcoming offshore wind projects is also discussed, with divergent decisions rendered by the U.S. District Court judge.