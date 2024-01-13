Entrust Introduces Comprehensive Payment Security Strategy at Money20/20 USA 2023

In a significant development from the Money20/20 USA 2023 event, Andy Cease, Director of Global Marketing at Entrust, disclosed the company’s innovative approach towards enhancing payment security. This move marks the company’s commitment to safeguarding financial transactions, bringing in a fresh perspective to the evolving fintech landscape.

Entrust’s Trifecta: Digital Onboarding, Unified Issuance, and Secure Transactions

Among the key advancements announced was Entrust’s comprehensive strategy encompassing digital onboarding, unified issuance, and secure transactions. Through these measures, Entrust aims to streamline financial interactions, build trust, and reduce friction in the financial journey of consumers.

Role of Digital Signatures in Financial Interactions

At the core of Entrust’s efforts sits the pivotal role of digital signatures. From account opening to accessing various financial services, digital signatures act as a linchpin in the consumer’s journey. Cease underscored the necessity of a non-repudiable digital signature, a feature that expedites processes and establishes a trusted identity from the get-go.

AI: The Future of Security and Fraud Prevention

Looking ahead, Cease highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing security, preventing fraud, and streamlining customer onboarding. AI’s capabilities could significantly transform these areas, making them more efficient and reliable. The future of fintech, as envisioned by Entrust, therefore, appears to be increasingly intertwined with AI.

Entrust’s Unique Offering

Entrust distinguishes itself with its unique technology that integrates ID verification, digital signatures, and card experiences from a singular provider. This integration offers a comprehensive view of security events, thereby enhancing visibility and control over financial transactions. The talk with Cease, captured in an interview by FinTech Magazine, sheds light on Entrust’s vision for a secure fintech future.