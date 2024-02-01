Enterprise Products Partners Reports Record Q4 2023 Results

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has reported an exceptional performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a net income of $1.6 billion or $0.72 per common unit. The company's revenue surpassed Wall Street forecasts, reaching $14.62 billion for the quarter. The full-year profit amounted to $5.53 billion, with a total revenue of $49.72 billion.

Record-setting performance

Through the fiscal year 2023, Enterprise Products Partners set nine financial and 13 operating records. The company's distributable cash flow was an impressive $7.6 billion, providing 1.7 times coverage and allowing the retention of $3.2 billion. This represents a substantial return, despite a relatively weak year for commodity markets.

Operational Milestones

The company saw a significant increase in its transportation capacity, moving 12.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day throughout 2023. The fourth quarter alone accounted for 12.7 million barrels per day. Exports also reached a new high, with 2.3 million barrels per day of liquid hydrocarbons shipped abroad.

Investments and Future Outlook

Amidst these achievements, Enterprise also successfully completed $3.5 billion worth of process projects. This included the addition of new natural gas processing plants and an NGL fractionator. However, the PDH 2 facility experienced some start-up issues resulting in an underperformance, which is expected to be resolved in the upcoming year. Looking forward, the company has $6.8 billion in major organic projects underway for 2024, with $1.1 billion expected to be completed within the year.

Enterprise Products Partners' quarter was rounded off with a distribution declaration of $0.515 per common unit. The company also purchased 3.7 million common units for $96 million. The total capital investments for Q4 2023 were $1 billion, with full-year capital investments totaling $3.3 billion.

As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary, it reflects on its monumental growth from a value of $1.2 billion to almost $90 billion in enterprise value and a nearly 400% increase in partnership unit value.