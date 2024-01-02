Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Unveils $2.0 Billion Public Offering

Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a leading North American midstream energy service provider, has unveiled the pricing of a public offering through its operating subsidiary, Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The details reveal $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes, thereby opening a new chapter in the financial strategy of the company.

Breaking Down the Offering

The offering is split into two segments: $1.0 billion in senior notes due January 11, 2027 (Senior Notes HHH), and an equal amount in senior notes due January 31, 2034 (Senior Notes III). The Senior Notes HHH will be issued at 99.897% of their principal amount, carrying a fixed-rate interest coupon of 4.60%. In contrast, the Senior Notes III will be issued at 99.705% of their principal amount, with a fixed-rate interest coupon of 4.85%.

Where Will the Proceeds Go?

Enterprise plans to channel the net proceeds from this offering towards various general corporate purposes, including bolstering growth capital investments. A portion of the funds will also be used to repay debt, including the $850 million principal amount of 3.90% Senior Notes JJ due in February 2024, along with amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program.

Offering Details and Management

The offering, which carries an unconditional guarantee from Enterprise Products Partners L.P., is set to settle on January 11, 2024. A consortium of financial powerhouses, including MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, and TD Securities (USA) LLC, are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made via a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which form part of an effective registration statement.