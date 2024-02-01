Enterprise Products Partners Celebrates Record-Breaking 2023: Q4 Earnings Report

Co-CEOs Jim Teague and Randy Fowler of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. unveiled the company's remarkable Q4 2023 financial and operational performance, setting several records in the process. The energy giant generated $7.6 billion of distributable cash flow in 2023, providing 1.7 times coverage and retaining $3.2 billion.

Record-Breaking Year

The company's diversified portfolio allowed it to weather a turbulent year in commodity markets and emerge with significant gains. Enterprise set nine financial and 13 operational records in 2023, including milestones in natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline transportation, ethane exports, and total NGL marine terminal volumes. The company transported an unprecedented 12.2 million barrels per day in 2023, a significant increase from 11.2 million barrels per day in 2022. Furthermore, a record 2.3 million barrels per day of liquid hydrocarbons were exported.

Investing in Growth

In 2023, $3.5 billion worth of growth capital projects were completed, including new natural gas processing plants in the Permian Basin and an NGL fractionator in Chambers County. However, the PDH 2 facility encountered start-up challenges, resulting in earnings below expectations for 2023. Despite this setback, Enterprise has $6.8 billion in major organic projects under development, forecasting strategic growth and new sources of cash flow.

Employee Initiative and Future Prospects

The company's Project 9.3, an employee initiative aimed at boosting the bottom line, proved successful in 2022 and 2023. As it celebrated its 25th anniversary as a public company, Enterprise reflected on industry challenges and its achievements. The net income for Q4 2023 was $1.6 billion, with a distribution of $0.515 per common unit. Total capital investments for the year amounted to $3.3 billion, demonstrating the company's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.