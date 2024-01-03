en English
Business

Entera Bio Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Meet Bid Price Requirement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Entera Bio Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Meet Bid Price Requirement

In a significant development, Entera Bio Ltd., a prominent player in the biopharmaceutical industry, has been granted a 180-day extension by the Nasdaq Capital Market. This extension is related to the exchange’s minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of a company’s shares. The Israeli firm, listed under the symbol ENTX, is now obliged to ensure its ordinary shares maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days. The deadline for compliance is set for June 24, 2024.

A Relief, Not a Reprieve

Such an extension provides companies like Entera Bio with additional time to meet the stipulated requirements, thus avoiding immediate delisting. However, it is essential to clarify that this notification from Nasdaq does not impact the company’s business operations in any way. The trading of Entera Bio’s shares will continue unabated on the Nasdaq Capital Market, irrespective of the extension.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

If Entera Bio fails to meet the bid price requirement by the deadline, it could face the threat of a delisting notification from Nasdaq. This would put the company’s status on the exchange in peril. However, even in such a scenario, the company would have the opportunity to appeal the decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Importantly, during the appeal process, Entera Bio’s shares would continue to remain listed on the market.

Way Forward for Entera Bio

Facing a stringent deadline, Entera Bio must now strategize to ensure compliance with the bid price requirement. The next six months will undoubtedly be crucial for the company, as it seeks to maintain its Nasdaq listing. The market, stakeholders, and investors will be closely monitoring the situation, waiting to see how the biopharmaceutical firm navigates this challenging period.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

