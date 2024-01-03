Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance

The Ensemble Fund reported a fiscal year-end return of 3.32% on October 31, 2023, trailing its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, which yielded a 10.14% return over the identical period. The Fund began the fiscal year on a high note, surpassing the S&P 500 until early February. However, the tide turned due to substantial losses incurred from its investment in First Republic Bank after a run on their deposits ensued following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Investment Portfolio Performance

During the fiscal year, the Fund had holdings in 23 distinct companies. Of these, 14 delivered positive returns while nine recorded negative returns. The differential performance of the investments significantly contributed to the Fund’s overall underperformance compared to the S&P 500 Index.

Economic Conditions and Market Outlook

The report also highlighted the easing of inflationary pressures that were prominent in 2022 and early 2023 during the latter part of the fiscal year. Concurrently, employment and economic growth demonstrated resilience. The Federal Reserve, recognizing these trends, has hinted at a potential cessation of interest rate hikes as inflation subsides without a significant surge in unemployment.

Outlook for 2024

The forecast for 2024 is tempered with cautious optimism. The Fund remains vigilant, keeping a close eye on industry and company-specific market conditions. It also acknowledges the possibility of evading a severe economic downturn. Despite the underperformance in the past year, the Ensemble Fund is committed to maintaining a robust investment strategy, focusing on finding value in a volatile market.