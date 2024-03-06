Enroll Now: TheatriKids 2024 Summer Camps, Spots Limited After 2023's Sell-Out Success

Theatrikos Theatre Company's educational arm, TheatriKids, is already opening its doors for 2024 summer theatre camp enrollments, following a sell-out season this year. With an aim to provide a nurturing environment for budding actors aged 6-14, TheatriKids ensures an early announcement to accommodate the growing demand.

Spotlight on Summer Camps

The 2024 lineup includes two eagerly awaited camps: 'The Prince's Bride -- an Inconceivable Musical' from May 27 to June 7, and 'Disney's Finding Nemo KIDS Camp' running from July 22 to August 2. Both camps, spanning two weeks each, promise a full-day schedule from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, packed with activities that not only entertain but educate.

Why Enroll Early?

After witnessing the overwhelming response in 2023, with every slot filled, TheatriKids emphasizes the importance of early enrollment. This approach not only guarantees a spot for the aspiring young actors but also allows parents to plan their summer well in advance, ensuring that their children can benefit from a unique blend of learning, creativity, and fun.

How to Secure Your Spot

Enrollment is now open through various channels. Parents can visit Theatrikos.com, contact the box office via email at TheatreTheatrikos.com, or call 928-774-1662. Alternatively, in-person visits are welcomed during box office hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Given the popularity of TheatriKids' camps, early action is advised to avoid disappointment.

As TheatriKids gears up for another summer of magical performances and invaluable learning experiences, the early announcement for 2024's camps underlines the company's commitment to accessibility and excellence in children's theatre education. While the curtain may have just closed on this year's performances, the stage is already set for another season of imaginative exploration and growth.