Business

Enpro Inc. Acquires Advanced Micro Instruments in $210M Deal

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
In a strategic move to bolster its Sealing Technologies segment, Enpro Inc. has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Micro Instruments Inc. (AMI). The $210 million cash deal is set to integrate AMI’s specialized analyzers and sensing technologies into Enpro’s portfolio, playing an instrumental role in monitoring critical parameters across various industries.

AMI’s Specialized Technology Portfolio

AMI, based out of Costa Mesa, California, is a leading provider of oxygen, hydrogen sulfide, and moisture analyzers. These technologies are pivotal in maintaining infrastructure integrity, improving process efficiency, enhancing safety, and facilitating the transition to clean energy by reducing CO2 emissions. Catering to diverse markets such as natural gas, biogas, industrial processing, and aerospace, AMI’s technologies are set to significantly expand Enpro’s fiber-optic sensing operations.

Strategic Acquisition for Enpro

The acquisition, valued at approximately 13 times AMI’s normalized 2023 EBITDA, is expected to augment segment revenue growth and profitability for Enpro. According to Eric Vaillancourt, President and CEO of Enpro, the acquisition of AMI is a crucial step in the company’s strategy to invest in critical process technologies. This move underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its product portfolio and market reach.

Accelerated Growth and Synergies

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Enpro, Kevin Bates, President and CEO of AMI, highlighted the synergy between AMI’s products and Enpro’s portfolio. He emphasized the potential for accelerated growth resulting from this alignment. The transaction, pending regulatory approvals, is slated to be finalized in early 2024, marking a significant milestone for both companies.

Business United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

