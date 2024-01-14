en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive

The energy sector of the U.S. stock market finds itself trailing behind other sectors amidst a general market rally. Energy shares have seen a near 3% drop since late October, a stark contrast to the S&P 500 index which has experienced a robust 16% surge during the same period and a strong 24% increase for the entire year of 2023.

Energy Sector’s Underperformance

The energy sector’s underperformance is linked to a significant reduction in oil prices, which have plunged more than 20% since late September. This downward trend is largely attributed to an ample supply and worries over demand in China and Europe. The sector recorded the second-largest decline among S&P 500 sectors last year, with a 4.8% fall, further emphasizing the sector’s struggle.

Upcoming Earnings Reports and Geopolitical Tensions

Despite the sector’s ongoing struggles, some investors maintain an optimistic outlook. They believe upcoming earnings reports and escalating geopolitical tensions, such as the recent strikes by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen, could potentially drive a rebound in the sector. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute has upgraded their rating on the energy sector to ‘favorable’, forecasting a rise in oil prices towards the year’s end.

Temporary Increase in U.S. Crude Prices

In the wake of the military actions in the Red Sea, U.S. crude prices have seen a temporary hike. However, energy companies are projected to report dismal earnings for 2023, with a roughly 26% decrease, though a slight recovery is anticipated for 2024.

Energy Shares: A Bargain?

Despite the sector’s underperformance, energy shares are perceived as ‘historically cheap’, trading at 10 times trailing earnings in contrast to the S&P 500’s 22 times. Some investment firms hold an overweight position in energy shares, seeing potential in companies like Conocophillips and Chevron. On the other hand, other investors express skepticism about the energy sector’s outlook, citing potential deceleration in the U.S. economy and the fleeting influence of geopolitical factors on oil prices.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
55 seconds ago
Former Cloudflare Executive's Viral Termination Video Sparks Debate
Former mid-market account executive at Cloudflare, Brittany Pietsch, shattered the internet with a video of her dismissal over a Zoom call with two HR representatives. The video, which quickly spread across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), has amassed nearly 6 million views to date. Pietsch, who joined Cloudflare’s office in Georgia in August of the
Former Cloudflare Executive's Viral Termination Video Sparks Debate
IRS Kickstarts Tax Filing Season: A Journey from Ancient to Modern Tax Practices
4 mins ago
IRS Kickstarts Tax Filing Season: A Journey from Ancient to Modern Tax Practices
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
4 mins ago
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Turning Point for Cryptocurrency Investing
1 min ago
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Turning Point for Cryptocurrency Investing
Austin Locals Rush to Stock Up as Freeze Looms: A Look at Preparations
3 mins ago
Austin Locals Rush to Stock Up as Freeze Looms: A Look at Preparations
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating Davos and Climate Conference Leadership
3 mins ago
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating Davos and Climate Conference Leadership
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
2 mins
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
3 mins
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
4 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
4 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
4 mins
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
4 mins
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
4 mins
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
5 mins
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
5 mins
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
34 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app