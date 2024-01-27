Energy Secretary Granholm Tackles Slowdown in Electric Vehicle Demand Concerns

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has openly addressed the current slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand, attributing it to the higher cost of EVs compared to gasoline vehicles and a perplexing landscape of tax incentives. The comments emerged during her appearance on CNBC's popular show 'Squawk Box.'

The Cost Parity Conundrum

According to Granholm, one of the significant factors affecting the adoption of EVs is their higher cost compared to traditional cars. Despite the price of EVs plunging by 23% last year, according to Kelley Blue Book, they are yet to achieve complete cost parity with internal combustion engine vehicles.

The Tax Incentive Puzzle

Another hurdle Granholm highlighted is the complex tax incentive landscape. Buyers often grapple with understanding and applying the various tax incentives available for EVs. The task of educating buyers about these incentives falls on the dealers, who themselves struggle to make sense of the complexities, particularly as some incentives do not apply to leased vehicles.

Addressing 'Range Anxiety'

Granholm also brought attention to the issue of 'range anxiety' - concerns about the availability of charging stations and the distance EVs can travel on a single charge. To alleviate this anxiety and bolster the adoption of EVs, the government has embarked on an ambitious plan to expand the infrastructure by aiming to install 500,000 charging stations by 2026.