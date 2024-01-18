Energy Law Expert Ruta Kalvaitis Skuas Joins Crowell & Moring

Ruta Kalvaitis Skuas, a seasoned legal expert with a specialization in energy issues, has recently joined the international law firm Crowell & Moring. With a career spanning over 20 years, Skuas has a distinguished reputation for advising clients before regulatory bodies such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the U.S. Department of Energy, and state public utility commissions.

Unraveling Skuas' Expertise in Energy Matters

Skuas' vast expertise extends to electric and natural gas matters, energy trading, compliance, enforcement, and a comprehensive understanding of FERC and wholesale electricity markets. She works closely with clean energy developers, traders, technology companies, and non-traditional energy companies. Her role involves guiding these entities through various aspects of project development and market participation, including interconnection, capacity markets, financings, mergers and acquisitions, and policy matters.

Impressive Background and Commitment to the Energy Sector

Skuas' background is equally impressive, with a decade of service at FERC, where she held several positions and served as a legal advisor. She holds a law degree from Boston University School of Law, as well as advanced degrees from the University of Maryland and Boston College. In addition to her education and experience, Skuas is deeply invested in the energy sector's professional community. She serves on the boards of the Women's Energy Network, Washington, D.C. Chapter, and the Charitable Foundation of the Energy Bar Association.

Crowell & Moring's Sustained Growth

Skuas' move to Crowell & Moring is indicative of the firm's ongoing growth, which includes the addition of more than 60 lateral partners in recent years. Crowell & Moring is recognized for its legal expertise across a variety of industries and sectors, its commitment to pro bono service, and its initiatives in diversity, equity, and inclusion.