Endless Wall Trail: West Virginia's Premier Hiking Destination

The Endless Wall Trail at the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve in West Virginia has been honored as the state's premier hiking spot by The Discoverer Blog. This 2.4-mile one-way trail, rated as easy-to-moderate, has garnered praise for its popularity and picturesque scenery.

A Trail of Unparalleled Vistas

Renowned for its stunning vistas of the New River and the Diamond Point overlook, the trail is designed exclusively for hiking enthusiasts. It does not accommodate biking or horse riding. Along the trail, hikers are treated to impressive rock climbing areas, adding another layer of outdoor adventure to the experience.

History Enriching The Hike

The trail is steeped in historical significance with notable sites such as the Nuttallburg Mine. This was once the largest mining operation in the New River Coalfields during the late 1800s, providing hikers with a glimpse into the area's rich industrial past.

Adaptable Routes and Other Trails

For those seeking a shorter return to the Fern Creek Trailhead parking lot, a half-mile walk along Landsong-Edmond Road is available. This affords the flexibility to adapt the hike to individual time constraints or physical capabilities. Besides the Endless Wall Trail, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve plays host to other noteworthy trails. These include the Long Point Trail, Grandview Rim Trail, Castle Rock Trail, the recently restored Kaymoore Miner's Trail, and the Canyon Rim Overlook Boardwalk. A comprehensive trail map is available for visitors looking to explore the various routes in this expansive park.