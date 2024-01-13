End of an Era: Steve Hawbecker Retires After 33 Years at USAMMDA

In a ceremony that marked the end of an era, Steve Hawbecker, the project manager of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s (USAMMDA) Medical Field Systems Project Management Office (MFS PMO), retired after an illustrious 33 years in U.S. Army medical development. The retirement event took place on January 9, 2024, at the USAMMDA headquarters in Fort Detrick, Maryland, where Hawbecker was recognized for his significant contributions and leadership.

A Distinguished Career

Hawbecker’s journey began in 1990 when he entered federal civil service. His career spanned various positions, each marked by his dedication and commitment. In 2011, he joined USAMMDA, where he played a crucial role in its growth. His crowning achievement was the establishment of the MFS PMO in 2023.

Leading with Exemplary Leadership

Throughout his tenure, Hawbecker was celebrated for his leadership skills, motivating and developing his team. U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce, USAMMDA’s commander, praised him for his exemplary leadership at the ceremony.

A Fond Farewell

During the ceremony, Hawbecker expressed gratitude towards his colleagues and reflected on the importance of the people he worked with throughout his career. He also acknowledged his family’s unwavering support. The event concluded with Hawbecker receiving gifts and mementos, including a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It”, a symbol of the trust and respect he earned over his career.