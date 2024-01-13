en English
Military

End of an Era: Steve Hawbecker Retires After 33 Years at USAMMDA

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:12 pm EST
In a ceremony that marked the end of an era, Steve Hawbecker, the project manager of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s (USAMMDA) Medical Field Systems Project Management Office (MFS PMO), retired after an illustrious 33 years in U.S. Army medical development. The retirement event took place on January 9, 2024, at the USAMMDA headquarters in Fort Detrick, Maryland, where Hawbecker was recognized for his significant contributions and leadership.

A Distinguished Career

Hawbecker’s journey began in 1990 when he entered federal civil service. His career spanned various positions, each marked by his dedication and commitment. In 2011, he joined USAMMDA, where he played a crucial role in its growth. His crowning achievement was the establishment of the MFS PMO in 2023.

Leading with Exemplary Leadership

Throughout his tenure, Hawbecker was celebrated for his leadership skills, motivating and developing his team. U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce, USAMMDA’s commander, praised him for his exemplary leadership at the ceremony.

A Fond Farewell

During the ceremony, Hawbecker expressed gratitude towards his colleagues and reflected on the importance of the people he worked with throughout his career. He also acknowledged his family’s unwavering support. The event concluded with Hawbecker receiving gifts and mementos, including a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It”, a symbol of the trust and respect he earned over his career.

Military United States
BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

