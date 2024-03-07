End of an Era: New England Comics Closes Coolidge Corner Store Amid Cost Pressures

New England Comics, a beloved local chain, has announced the closure of its Coolidge Corner location in Brookline, Massachusetts, marking the end of its 35-year presence at 316 Harvard Street. Citing rising costs and declining sales, the company has decided to shut its doors permanently on March 21, 2024. This move underscores the challenges faced by brick-and-mortar retailers in an increasingly digital economy.

Decades of Comics and Community

Since its opening in 1989, the Coolidge Corner store has been a hub for comic book enthusiasts and a vital part of the local community. Its closure follows a troubling pattern for the chain, which has seen the closure of its Harvard Square store last year and its Allston location in 2015. Despite these setbacks, New England Comics maintains its commitment to continue operating its four other stores in Malden, Norwood, Quincy, and Brockton, ensuring that the legacy of the chain lives on.

Options for Loyal Customers

In light of the closure, New England Comics has outlined options for its loyal customer base. Existing Coolidge Corner subscribers are invited to switch to another store location or opt for mail ordering, ensuring they can continue enjoying their favorite comics without interruption. The company has expressed its heartfelt thanks to all its customers for their support over the years, emphasizing that the decision to close was made with a heavy heart.

The closure of the Coolidge Corner store is a poignant reminder of the shifting landscape of retail, where traditional stores face increasing challenges from online competition and rising operational costs. As New England Comics adjusts its sails to navigate these turbulent waters, the comic book community and local patrons are left to reflect on the changing face of retail and what it means for the future of their beloved pastimes.