End of an Era: Hiltons Sell Their Luxurious $15M Hamptons Home

In a move that marks the end of an era for a prominent family, Rick and Kathy Hilton have announced the sale of their luxurious Hamptons home. Nestled in the heart of Water Mills, New York, this sprawling 10,500 square-foot estate is on the market for nearly $15 million. Known for their glamorous lifestyle, partly chronicled on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', the Hiltons' decision to sell has captured the attention of both real estate aficionados and fans alike.

A Glimpse into Luxury

The property, a beacon of opulence and serene beauty, stands on 2.7 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds. With six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, and private guest quarters, it promises a blend of luxury and comfort. The estate is not just a home but a sanctuary, featuring three wood-burning fireplaces that add a touch of warmth and charm to the spacious interiors. Since acquiring the residence in 1999 for approximately $2.4 million, the Hiltons have imbued the space with their unique sense of style and sophistication. A 2018 renovation brought modern updates to the kitchen, primary suite, and bathrooms, seamlessly integrating contemporary luxury with the home's classic elegance.

Designed for Memories

More than just its physical features, the Hiltons' Hamptons home has been a backdrop to numerous family memories and milestones. Rick Hilton shared that the estate's layout is perfect for entertaining, a testament to the countless joyful gatherings hosted within its walls. Notably, it was within this picturesque setting that their daughter, Paris Hilton, met her now-husband, adding a personal chapter to the home's rich history. Despite their deep attachment, the Hiltons have found themselves using the property less since relocating to Los Angeles in the 2000s, prompting their decision to sell.

An Estate Beyond Compare

The estate is more than just a house; it's a retreat that offers a blend of privacy and accessibility. Situated in a gated community, it provides an exclusive haven for its occupants. The outdoor amenities are equally impressive, featuring a lagoon-style swimming pool, a large dining pavilion for alfresco gatherings, and terraces off most bedrooms. Moreover, the property boasts deeded access to Fowlers Beach, ensuring that the allure of the Hamptons' coastline is just a stone's throw away. The listing, held by The Corcoran Group's Jared Seligman, represents a unique opportunity for those seeking to own a piece of the Hilton legacy.

In conclusion, the sale of the Hiltons' Hamptons home is not merely a real estate transaction; it's the closing of a significant chapter in the life of one of America's most watched families. Priced at nearly $15 million, this property embodies the pinnacle of luxury living, set against the backdrop of one of New York's most coveted destinations. As the Hiltons turn the page, the estate awaits its next custodian, ready to become the setting of new stories and memories.