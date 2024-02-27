Diamond Diner in South Jersey Closing, Set to Reopen Under New Management

The iconic Diamond Diner in South Jersey, a fixture in the local dining scene for nearly six decades, has announced it will be closing its doors on March 3, 2024. Situated at 1390 Route 38 in Hainesport, the beloved diner is slated for renovations and will welcome patrons back under a new banner and management, marking a significant transition in its storied history.

A Storied Legacy Comes to an End

Owned and operated by the Diamantis family since 1967, the diner has become a cornerstone of community life, offering a warm, welcoming space for generations of patrons. The announcement of its closure has stirred a mix of emotions among the diner's loyal customer base and the family behind the operation. Gus Diamantis, the family patriarch, is retiring at the ripe age of 85, closing a significant chapter in the diner's history. Originally located in Cherry Hill, the diner was moved to its current Hainesport location in 2007, piece by piece, a testament to the family's dedication to preserving its legacy.

New Beginnings with Pandora HC LLC

The Diamantis family has leased the diner to Pandora HC LLC, a company known for owning several other diners in the South Jersey area. This transition promises a fresh start for the establishment while carrying forward the traditions that have made the Diamond Diner a cherished locale. Employees and patrons have shared their fond memories and expressed optimism for the diner's future, despite the inevitable changes that new management will bring.

Community Reaction and Anticipation

The diner's impending transformation has elicited a bittersweet response from the community. Many have taken to social media and local forums to share their stories and express their support for both the Diamantis family and the incoming management team. As the Diamond Diner prepares for its next chapter, there is a palpable sense of anticipation about what the future holds. The community eagerly awaits the reopening, hopeful that the new incarnation of the diner will continue to serve as a gathering place for friends, families, and newcomers alike.