End of an Era: Closure and Renewal as Historic Upper Gassaway Bridge is Demolished

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, a chapter closed in the history of Gassaway, West Virginia. The Upper Gassaway Bridge, an 89-year-old steel truss bridge, was demolished, marking a significant milestone in an infrastructure upgrade project that had been underway since 2016. The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOH) documented the demolition, capturing the moment the bridge collapsed into the Elk River after a worker announced ‘Fire in the hole!’.

End of an Era

Built in 1935, the Upper Gassaway Bridge was no stranger to wear and tear. The bridge, which carried WV 4 across the Elk River, serviced approximately 1,900 cars daily. However, its narrow design and weight restrictions necessitated frequent repairs and renovations, leading to the decision to replace it. The bridge’s demolition signifies the end of an era and the conclusion of a replacement project nearly a decade in the making.

A New Beginning

As a testament to West Virginia’s commitment to updating its aging infrastructure, the old truss bridge’s replacement was opened in late 2023. Orders Construction, the company awarded the contract, constructed the new bridge at a cost of $4,719,806.85. Its completion allowed for the safe demolition of the old bridge, a process that involved placing explosive charges on key points of the structure, ensuring it fell harmlessly into the Elk River.

Future Prospects

With the old Upper Gassaway Bridge now just a memory, focus shifts to the opportunities the new bridge presents. It stands as a symbol of progress and infrastructure development in West Virginia, promising safer and more efficient transportation for future generations. The completion of this project is more than just the replacement of a bridge; it signifies the resilience and forward-thinking nature of the community.