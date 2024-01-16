End of an Era: Beale Air Force Base Bids Farewell to U-2S 'Dragon Lady'

The iconic U-2S reconnaissance aircraft, tail number 1065, has completed its final journey at Beale Air Force Base (AFB), concluding approximately 40 years of remarkable service. This aircraft, known for its unparalleled high-altitude surveillance capabilities, has compiled an impressive record of 11,450 sorties and 24,042 flight hours during its tenure.

Advertisment

A Final Salute to the 'Dragon'

Pilots Metro and Mongo had the honor of piloting the U-2S on its final sortie. The base personnel bid a fond farewell to the aircraft with a salute to the 'Dragons', an apparent reference to the aircraft's operational unit or a popular nickname. The U-2S, with its unique glider-like attributes, has been instrumental in carrying heavy sensor payloads to high altitudes and maintaining them for extended durations. Its primary function was to gather signals, images, and electronic measurements and signature intelligence (MASINT), contributing significantly to intelligence operations over the years.

The Legacy of U-2S

Advertisment

The U-2's inception dates back to 1955, conceived in secrecy by Kelly Johnson and Lockheed Skunk Works. The aircraft played a pivotal role in the Cold War, particularly during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and has participated in numerous international conflicts and peacetime missions such as disaster relief and search and rescue operations. The U-2R, introduced in 1967, and the TR-1A, introduced in 1981, are variants of the aircraft with the latter being structurally identical to the U-2R. The U-2 and TR-1 aircraft continued deliveries until 1989, with all being designated as U-2Rs in 1992.

Modernizations and the U-2S Designation

Modernizations since 1994, including the introduction of a new engine, led to the current U-2S designation. The new GE F118-101 engine was a significant upgrade, leading to the re-designation of all Air Force U-2 aircraft to the U-2S. The 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale AFB is the home base for the U-2S, which is operated by pilots trained on two-seat versions of the aircraft, the TU-2S, before being deployed for missions.

As the U-2S Dragon Lady concludes its service, its farewell marks the end of an era. Yet, the legacy of this iconic aircraft, its impressive service record, and the pivotal roles it has played in history will continue to inspire and shape the future of high-altitude surveillance and reconnaissance.