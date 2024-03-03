Encore Theatre Lima: 65 Years of Drama, Community Support for New Roof

Lima's Encore Theatre, a beacon of community and culture for 65 years, is currently facing a significant challenge amid the post-pandemic era. Board President Karen Finn, who has been with the theater since 1987, shares the journey of maintaining the nonprofit's vibrancy, emphasizing the collective effort to fund a crucial roof renovation.

Advertisment

Community Effort and Generosity

In response to the pressing need for facility improvements, the Encore Theatre has embarked on a fundraising mission to secure a new roof. Spearheaded by the unwavering support of the Lima community, the campaign received a substantial boost from an anonymous donor, who contributed $25,000 with a matching challenge. This gesture not only highlights the deep-rooted support for the arts within the community but also underscores the theater's enduring legacy and its importance to Lima's cultural landscape.

Adapting to Post-Pandemic Realities

Advertisment

Like many community theaters nationwide, Encore Theatre is navigating the turbulent waters of recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Audience engagement, particularly for seasonal and children's productions, has shown resilience, reflecting a collective eagerness to reconnect with the performing arts. The theater's upcoming slate, featuring a children's musical based on Disney's 'Descendants' and the comedic 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' signifies a hopeful stride towards normalcy and continued community involvement.

Encouraging Local Talent and Participation

At its core, Encore Theatre serves as a platform for local talent and a hub for community engagement. Finn's call to action, encouraging individuals to step out of their comfort zones and contribute to the theater's productions, resonates with the theater's inclusive and welcoming ethos. Whether on stage or behind the scenes, the theater offers a unique opportunity for creative expression and personal growth, fostering a vibrant and interconnected community.

As Encore Theatre forges ahead, the collective effort to sustain and enhance this cultural institution reflects the unwavering spirit of Lima's residents. The theater's journey is a testament to the power of community, resilience, and the enduring allure of the performing arts.