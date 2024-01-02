en English
Business

enCore Energy Corp. Begins Nasdaq Trading, Aiming to Strengthen Market Position

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
As the world increasingly pivots towards cleaner energy sources, United States-based uranium producer enCore Energy Corp. has made a strategic leap forward. As of today, this self-styled ‘America’s Clean Energy Company’ has begun trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, maintaining its ticker symbol ‘EU’. This move is expected to enhance the company’s visibility, liquidity, and broaden its shareholder base, thereby bolstering its market position. The company will also continue trading on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the same symbol.

Aligning with Robust Growth in Uranium Sectors

According to enCore Energy’s Executive Chairman, William M. Sheriff, this Nasdaq listing comes at a time of robust growth in the nuclear energy and uranium sectors and marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its market position. The company’s commitment to providing clean, affordable, and reliable nuclear energy is testament to this.

Advancement in Uranium Extraction

In a recent development, enCore has initiated uranium production at its South Texas Rosita Central In-Situ Recovery (ISR) Uranium Processing Plant and plans to restart production at its Alta Mesa CPP in 2024. The company employs ISR, a technology it co-developed, for uranium extraction. Its leadership boasts extensive experience in ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle.

Looking Ahead: New Projects and Resources

enCore Energy is also preparing for future projects, including the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. It holds significant uranium resources in New Mexico. Additionally, enCore manages a proprietary uranium database and explores opportunities to apply its ISR technology to other metals, expanding its market influence. In a further commitment to its social responsibilities, the company is dedicated to positively impacting local communities and indigenous governments through its developments.

Business Energy United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

