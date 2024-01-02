en English
Business

enCore Energy Begins Trading on Nasdaq, Outlines 2024 Strategy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
enCore Energy Begins Trading on Nasdaq, Outlines 2024 Strategy

U.S.-based uranium producer, enCore Energy Corp., has announced the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol ‘EU’. The company’s shares will also continue to be traded on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the same ticker. This move is considered a significant step in the company’s 2024 strategy to enhance shareholder value by increasing visibility and liquidity, and broadening its shareholder base.

Increasing Visibility in the Uranium Market

Chairman William M. Sheriff expressed that this strategic move aligns with the growth in the nuclear energy sector, preparing enCore to reap the benefits of a global nuclear renaissance. The increased visibility and investor confidence resulting from the listing could potentially lead to increased access to capital for further development and expansion in the uranium market.

Revving Up Uranium Production

enCore Energy is involved in the production of clean, affordable domestic nuclear energy and has recently commenced uranium production at its South Texas Rosita Central In-Situ Recovery (ISR) Processing Plant. The company is also planning to restart production in 2024 at its South Texas Alta Mesa CPP. Other projects in the pipeline include Dewey-Burdock in South Dakota and Gas Hills in Wyoming, with additional resources in New Mexico.

Commitment to Local Communities and Indigenous Governments

Notably, enCore’s leadership is experienced in ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company uses ISR technology, a method that employs natural groundwater and oxygen to extract uranium. Beyond production, enCore is also committed to creating a positive impact in local communities and working closely with indigenous governments.

The trading announcement contains forward-looking statements about the company’s future production and growth prospects. However, these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ substantially. Investors are advised to consider these factors when making investment decisions.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

