Emu on the Loose: A Wild Chase Highlights Unpredictable Nature of Animal Rescue

In the early hours of January 27th, a peculiar scene unfolded off Highway 16 at the Burley/Olalla exit in Olalla. An emu, a flightless bird native to Australia, had somehow found its way onto the highway, sparking an amusing yet unusual pursuit. The incident called for a multi-agency response involving the Animal Control, the State Patrol, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, and the state Department of Transportation. Leading the charge was Jen Dunlap from Animal Control, who demonstrated her expertise and dedication to ensure the safe capture of the emu. This marked her second emu call in a span of ten years, and her prior experience visibly paid off.

Emu on the Loose: An Uncommon Call for Animal Control

The emu, later christened as Elliot, was young, a fact that notably contributed to his successful capture. After the pursuit, Elliot found a temporary home at the Kitsap Humane Society's Big Animal Barn, where he was cared for until a suitable arrangement was found. Despite the call for an owner, none came forward to claim Elliot, leading to his transfer to a separate rescue a few days later.

Kitsap Humane Society: A Haven for Animals

The Kitsap Humane Society (KHS) had a remarkable run in 2023, with numerous animals finding new homes through adoption and fostering. The incident with Elliot, while humorous and out of the ordinary, underscores the unpredictable nature of animal rescue operations. Over the years, KHS and Animal Control have dealt with a spectrum of animals, ranging from pigs to bush babies, each time reaffirming their commitment to public and animal safety.

Animal Rescue: A Commitment Beyond Species

While the incident stirred local interest and laughter, it served a more profound purpose: highlighting the day-to-day challenges and triumphs of those involved in animal rescue. The story of Elliot is a testament to the tireless work of agencies like KHS and Animal Control. Their dedication transcends species and situations, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of both the public and the animals they encounter, no matter how large or small, common or uncommon.