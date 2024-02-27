Empowering Women in Construction: Summit Redefines Industry Foundations

The construction industry is witnessing a transformative shift with the upcoming Women in Construction Summit, focusing on empowering women through inspirational stories, business advice, and expansive career development opportunities. This significant event aims at professionals currently in the field, those contemplating a career in construction, and employers who prioritize diversity and best practices. Central to the discussions are performance culture, growth mindset, sustainability, artificial intelligence, mentoring, and networking, promising to offer invaluable insights into career management while introducing influential role models and facilitating the expansion of professional networks.

Advertisment

Challenging Industry Norms

As the construction sector evolves, the inclusion of women in significant roles becomes increasingly critical. Research indicates a noticeable uptick in women entering the construction industry, with 37% of new entrants from higher education being female. This trend not only signifies a cultural shift towards inclusivity but also addresses the pressing need to fill labor shortages and retirements, especially in burgeoning sectors like renewable energy. The summit, hosted by CITB NI and the Women in Construction Network, aims to challenge traditional business foundations by providing a platform for women to share their stories, offer business advice, and explore career development opportunities.

Inspirational Speakers and Key Topics

Advertisment

Keynote speakers, including transitional change specialist Breda McCague and co-founder of resi.co.uk Jules Coleman, will grace the event, alongside panelists from various NI construction businesses and women-focused organizations. The discussions will revolve around performance culture, growth mindset, sustainability, the role of AI in construction, mentoring, and the importance of networking. These topics are chosen carefully to reflect the current industry trends and future directions, ensuring participants gain a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and challenges within the construction sector.

Networking and Career Development

A pivotal aspect of the Women in Construction Summit is the emphasis on networking and career development. By bringing together professionals from various facets of the industry, the event promises to provide a unique platform for expanding professional networks, finding mentors, and uncovering new career opportunities. The summit aims to not only inspire but also equip women with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate and succeed in the construction industry, emphasizing the importance of diversity and balance for sustainable growth.

The Women in Construction Summit is set to redefine the foundations of the industry by highlighting the significant contributions of women and addressing the need for a more inclusive and diverse workforce. As the construction sector continues to evolve, the insights and outcomes from this event could pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for all industry participants.