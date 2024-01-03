en English
Business

Empowering Women Awards Extends Nomination Deadline, Honoring Advocates of Women’s Advancement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Empowering Women Awards Extends Nomination Deadline, Honoring Advocates of Women’s Advancement

In a bid to honor women’s advancements in South Carolina, the Empowering Women awards has extended its nomination deadline to Monday, January 8. The initiative is aimed at recognizing businesses and organizations that have played significant roles in promoting women’s development within the state. The award ceremony will take place on February 20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia, providing a platform to highlight the efforts made by various organizations, companies, law firms, and nonprofits in fostering women’s growth and leadership in professional and community-wide scenarios.

Recognizing Women Empowerment Initiatives

The Empowering Women awards is more than a mere recognition event. It serves as a reminder of the importance of gender equality in the workplace and the broader community. By acknowledging companies that champion women’s progress, the initiative aims to inspire other entities to take actionable steps towards promoting gender parity. The selection of honorees will be made by SC Biz News, in collaboration with a panel of business professionals, based on criteria such as the promotion and hiring of women, the number of women in leadership roles, advocacy for women’s rights, and initiatives aimed at nurturing future women professionals.

Highlighting Commitment to Gender Equality

At the heart of the Empowering Women awards lie the stories of those who have shown relentless commitment to advancing women through various practices. The awards will serve as a testament to their efforts, encouraging other organizations to follow suit. The recognition event will also feature acknowledgments in several regional business publications, further amplifying the narrative of gender equality in the professional sphere.

Commitment Beyond Recognition

While the awards are a significant step, they are part of a larger movement towards gender equality. The Empowering Women awards are a call to action, inviting all organizations to take a proactive stance in supporting and promoting women’s advancements. They serve as a reminder that the journey towards gender equality is a collective effort, one that requires the active participation of all stakeholders in society.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

