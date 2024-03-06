Empowering Voices: International Women's Day Celebrations Highlight Role Models at USD

International Women's Day on March 8 sparks reflection and celebration of women's achievements worldwide, from overcoming financial restrictions to championing reproductive justice. This year, the University of San Diego (USD) community shares stories of female professors who inspire resilience, confidence, and empowerment among students.

Inspiring Figures on Campus

Among the celebrated is Dr. Leeva Chung, known for her vibrant presence and unapologetic authenticity, embodying the essence of taking up space in a world where women are often taught to do the opposite. Chung's journey of diverse career paths and overcoming challenges resonates with students like Olivia Bassett, highlighting the power of resilience and self-help. Similarly, Professor Gabriela Gugiu Herrera and Sara Hasselbach inspire students through their dedication to teaching and empowering young women to embrace audacity and assertiveness.

Lessons of Empowerment

These educators not only share knowledge within their fields but also impart wisdom on living authentically and seeking help without shame. From Chung's advice on enjoying the present moment to Hasselbach's call for audacity and setting boundaries, their messages underscore the importance of finding one's voice, especially for women of color and those in STEM fields like Environmental and Ocean Sciences Professor Suzanne Walther. Their personal and professional experiences offer valuable lessons in embracing one's unique qualities and contributing to the world confidently.

Creating a Supportive Community

These stories of empowerment at USD mirror broader initiatives like the Lean In Circles by Counterpart International and the emphasis on women's leadership in youth empowerment by organizations like AIESEC. As women continue to rise as entrepreneurs, the support from mentorship and networking highlighted by Morningstar becomes increasingly significant. The experiences shared by USD faculty and students illustrate the impactful role of mentorship and inspiration in fostering a supportive community that encourages women to pursue their passions and lead with strength.

The celebration of International Women's Day at USD not only recognizes the accomplishments and resilience of women but also underscores the importance of mentorship, support, and empowerment within the community. As these narratives unfold, they inspire a ripple effect, encouraging more women to step into their power, embrace their voices, and support one another in navigating the challenges and triumphs of life.