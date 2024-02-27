Empowering Tulsa Fathers: 'Sowing into Fathers' Initiative Offers Free Support and Resources

'Sowing into Fathers', a groundbreaking program by non-profit Skills On Wheelz, aims to transform the lives of fathers and male guardians in Tulsa through comprehensive support and resources. Funded by the Kaiser Foundation, this initiative targets men with children aged 0-8 years, providing case management, mentorship, and access to community events at no cost.

Advertisment

Building a Supportive Community for Fathers

At the heart of the program is the desire to create a positive environment for men to connect and share experiences. The initiative offers up to six free sessions of counseling services via a mobile health clinic, addressing the critical issue of underdiagnosed anxiety and depression among men, as highlighted by therapist Michael McCallister. By fostering fellowship and offering vital mental health resources, 'Sowing into Fathers' seeks to empower participants with confidence, hope, and practical coping mechanisms for daily challenges.

Mentorship and Case Management

Advertisment

Beyond mental health support, the program extends its services to include mentorship and case management. These resources are designed to assist fathers and male guardians in achieving personal goals and navigating the complexities of parenthood. By participating in community events and engaging with mentors, participants can build a stronger sense of belonging and support within the Tulsa community.

Accessible Counseling and Ongoing Support

The initiative underscores the importance of accessible mental health services, particularly for men who may struggle to seek help. Through the mobile health clinic, 'Sowing into Fathers' ensures that counseling services are readily available to those in need. Furthermore, after completing the initial six sessions, participants are connected with additional resources to support their continued journey towards mental wellness and effective parenting.

For fathers and male guardians in Tulsa looking to join the 'Sowing into Fathers' program or seeking more information, contact can be made at 918-764-8067. This innovative program stands as a beacon of hope and support, aiming to positively impact the lives of men and their families in the Tulsa area.