Empowering Small Minnesota Communities: A Bridge to Federal Grants

There's a new initiative in Minnesota that's aiming to empower small communities. The University of Minnesota is launching a program called Empowering Small Minnesota Communities, a unique effort to support small communities and community organizations in developing grant proposals for local improvement projects. With a focus on communities with a population of 15,000 or fewer, the program offers crucial assistance in applying for federal grants provided by legislation such as The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Unleashing Potential Through Grants

The program's emphasis is on encouraging proposals in areas like water management, parks, trails, tourism, buildings, emergency and weather readiness, energy efficiency, economic and cultural vitality, and housing. This broad spectrum of potential projects ensures that the program can have a meaningful impact on a wide array of community needs. By offering access to the university's experts, research, and resources, the initiative aims to equip these communities with the tools they need to create compelling and successful proposals.

Pilot Projects and University Collaboration

Already, three pilot projects are underway, one of which is the Driftless Hiking Trail project. These pilot projects serve as testaments to the potential impact of the program. The Empowering Small Minnesota Communities program is a collaborative effort involving various university organizations such as the Center for Transportation Studies and the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. By bringing together these diverse resources and areas of expertise, the initiative is able to offer a comprehensive support system for communities.

Application Process and Eligibility

While priority will be given to communities of 5,000 or fewer, all small towns and community groups are encouraged to apply. Applications are open from January 1st to February 14th. For those in Southeast Minnesota who are interested, they can contact Andi Sutton for more information or submit their application through the program's website. This initiative is not just about granting funds, but about empowering Minnesota's small communities to take charge of their own development and improvement.