Empowering Portland's Youth: Friends of Noise's Revolution in the Music Scene

On a vibrant Saturday morning last fall, André Middleton, alongside a team of teenage sound engineers and technicians, transformed a parking lot into a stage for the PDX Pop Now! music festival. This event, hosted by Middleton's nonprofit organization Friends of Noise, not only showcased the talents of youth musicians from the Portland metro area but also marked a significant stride in providing a platform for young artists in a city known for its vibrant, yet often exclusive, music scene.

Breaking Barriers in Music

Founded in 2016 by André Middleton, Friends of Noise seeks to expand Portland's all-ages music scene. With a background that spans working at the Regional Arts & Culture Council to various Portland radio stations, Middleton found his calling in making the music industry accessible to the youth. By hosting shows across Portland, Friends of Noise not only offers a stage for young musicians but also provides mentoring and paid opportunities for teenage sound engineers, helping them gain invaluable industry experience.

A Strong Foundation for Future Musicians

Since its inception, Friends of Noise has made significant contributions to the local music scene. It has provided mentoring and paid work to over 25 youth sound engineers and nearly 500 musicians. This effort not only helps young artists find their footing in the industry but also challenges the gatekeeping norms prevalent in the music world. Tony Ozier, a sound engineer for the Portland-based Bodecker Foundation, highlights the nonprofit's impact, observing how it has propelled young people into meaningful contributions to the music scene.

A Vision for the Future

With plans to acquire its own venue, Friends of Noise aims to centralize its operations and expand its reach within Portland's hip-hop scene and beyond. Middleton's dedication to paying young artists for their work is a testament to his belief in supporting the next generation of musicians. The nonprofit's influence extends beyond the stage, with participants like Emi Li and Owen Schafer expressing gratitude for the real-world experience and exposure they've gained. As Friends of Noise continues to grow, Middleton's vision remains clear - to pass on valuable knowledge and opportunities to the youth, fostering a thriving, inclusive music community in Portland.

Through tireless dedication and a passionate belief in the transformative power of music, André Middleton and Friends of Noise are not just revitalizing Portland's under 21 music scene; they are shaping the future of the industry. By providing a platform for young artists to shine, Middleton's work serves as a beacon of hope, proving that with the right support, the next generation can indeed make a lasting impact on the world of music. As Friends of Noise looks towards acquiring its own venue, the potential for further growth and influence is boundless, promising an even brighter future for Portland's music scene and its emerging talents.