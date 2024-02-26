Empowering Madison's Youth: The Wanda Fullmore Internship Program Opens Doors to Government Engagement

In the heart of Madison, a unique opportunity beckons the city's youth, promising not just a summer job, but a stepping stone into the realm of local governance and community development. The Wanda Fullmore Youth Internship Program, an 8-week paid summer internship, is now accepting applications for its 2024 cycle. This initiative isn't just about employment; it's about empowering Madison's young minds to dive into the intricacies of local government, gain professional experience, and have a say in their city's future projects.

A Legacy of Opportunity

Named in honor of Wanda Fullmore, a Madison native who dedicated over three decades of her life to serving in the city mayor's office, the program carries forward her legacy of community service and engagement. Fullmore's story is a testament to the impact of committed public service, and today, her namesake program seeks to instill the same dedication in the city's youth. By requiring applicants to be at least 14 years old, possess a City of Madison address, or be enrolled in an MMSD school, the program ensures that local young individuals have the chance to grow professionally and connect deeply with their community.

More Than Just an Internship

For many participants, the Wanda Fullmore Youth Internship Program is their first foray into the professional world. Over the course of eight weeks, interns receive not just a paycheck, but invaluable career exposure, professional training, and mentorship. These young individuals are given a platform to voice their perspectives on city development projects, thereby playing an active role in shaping Madison's future. The program not only enriches their resumes but also fosters a sense of belonging and investment in local governance.

A Platform for Change

With the application deadline set for March 22, the race is on for Madison's youth to seize this unique opportunity. The 2024 program promises to be a transformative experience, offering interns a chance to contribute to their community while receiving mentorship from seasoned professionals. By bridging the gap between young individuals and local government, the Wanda Fullmore Youth Internship Program champions a more inclusive, engaged, and informed community. It's a call to action for Madison's youth, urging them to step forward, contribute, and perhaps discover a lifelong passion for public service.

In a world where youth engagement is more crucial than ever, programs like the Wanda Fullmore Youth Internship offer a beacon of hope and action. They remind us that the voices of young people are not just the future—they are the present, capable of driving real change in our communities. As the application deadline approaches, Madison's youth stand on the brink of an opportunity that could very well define their professional and civic journeys. It's a chance to be part of something larger than oneself, to grow, learn, and ultimately, to give back to the city that has nurtured them.