Empowering Harlem's Youth: Figure Skating in Harlem Celebrates Diversity on Ice

Under the luminous glow of a bright moon in New York's Central Park, a line of young African American and biracial women adorned in ball gowns took to the ice, marking the annual winter show of Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH). This event not only showcased their impressive skills but also highlighted the program's commitment to fostering diversity and empowerment through figure skating. FSH, founded in the 1990s in one of Manhattan's most culturally vibrant yet economically challenged neighborhoods, has become a beacon of hope and transformation for its participants.

Breaking Ice Barriers

FSH's journey began with the vision of Sharon Cohen, a former professional ice skater, alongside several Black families who aspired to introduce figure skating - a sport historically less accessible to Black and brown communities - to Harlem's youth. Today, FSH stands as a testament to the collective effort of the community to open new pathways for young girls in Harlem and the Bronx. Through its comprehensive program that combines athletic training with academic support, FSH not only promotes physical well-being but also educational excellence among its participants.

More Than Just Skating

FSH's impact extends beyond the ice rink. The program's emphasis on education as the foundation for a brighter future is a core principle. Offering vocational evening classes alongside figure skating training, FSH aims to equip its students with the tools necessary for success in all aspects of life. The analogy of learning to rise after a fall on the ice mirrors the life lessons the program instills in its participants, emphasizing resilience, perseverance, and the positive learning curve associated with failure.

Empowering Future Leaders

The effectiveness of FSH's approach is evident in the achievements of its students. With nearly 90 percent of participants excelling academically and many progressing to higher education, FSH's legacy is one of empowerment and opportunity. By creating a supportive community that nurtures both physical talent and intellectual growth, FSH is changing narratives and opening doors for young women of color, proving that the sky is the limit for what they can achieve.

As FSH continues to glide gracefully into the future, its story serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of community-based programs.