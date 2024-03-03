Empowering Fathers: Vineland Hosts 'Step Up Dad' Retreat with NET Ministries Leaders

Highlighting the crucial role fathers play in their children's lives and spiritual development, NET Ministries is orchestrating a transformative event, 'Step Up Dad: A Day for Men.' Scheduled for March 16 in Vineland, this retreat aims to invigorate men across generations to embrace and elevate their parenting. Mark Berchem, NET Ministries founder, alongside Manuel Huerta, retreat team director, are spearheading this bilingual initiative, emphasizing the importance of fatherly engagement for both personal and familial growth.

Reviving Fatherly Engagement

With decades of experience in youth evangelization, Berchem and Huerta have witnessed firsthand the impact of parental involvement on children's faith and self-perception. Through 'Step Up Dad: A Day for Men,' they seek to address the often-overlooked need for fatherly presence, offering practical advice and spiritual support. Berchem's insights, derived from his latest book and extensive work within NET Ministries, underscore the retreat's mission to reignite fathers' commitment to their roles.

Practical Steps Towards Exceptional Parenting

At the heart of the retreat are actionable steps aimed at strengthening father-child relationships. Berchem advocates for quality time over material gifts, verbal affirmations of love and pride, and a collaborative approach to parenting with one's spouse. These core principles, set to be explored in detail during the event, offer a roadmap for fathers striving to make a lasting positive impact on their children's lives.

A Day of Reflection and Renewal

Hosted at Divine Mercy Parish in Vineland, the retreat promises a day of introspection, community, and spiritual renewal. Attendees will benefit from tailored sessions led by Berchem and Huerta, engaging in discussions, prayers, and a special Mass. The event also features a consecration to Saint Joseph, highlighting the saint's exemplary qualities as a father figure. With the support of Life & Justice Ministries and Hispanic Ministries, 'Step Up Dad: A Day for Men' stands as a beacon of hope and encouragement for fathers everywhere.

As the retreat approaches, its significance extends beyond the immediate participants, signaling a broader movement towards reinvigorated paternal involvement. By fostering deeper connections with their children and reinforcing their roles within the family, fathers attending the event are poised to inspire a ripple effect of positive change, echoing through their communities and beyond.