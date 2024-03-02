Empowering Central Coast Youth: Lompoc Library & WMSMV Launch 'All About YOUth' Event

Seeking to inspire and engage young individuals in the Central Coast, the Lompoc Public Library, in collaboration with Women's March - Santa Maria Valley (WMSMV), is set to host 'All About YOUth - Lompoc', a pivotal program aimed at discussing and enhancing economic opportunities and quality of life for the youth. Scheduled for Saturday, March 9, this initiative stands as a beacon of hope and progress for teens and young adults in the region, encouraging them to voice their concerns and aspirations.

Interactive Discussions and Celebrations

The heart of the event lies in its roundtable discussions, designed to empower participants to share their perspectives on critical issues such as the major challenges they face and the opportunities available to them for success in Lompoc. These conversations, to be documented anonymously, promise to pave the way for actionable insights, which will be shared with key youth organizations, including Future for Lompoc Youth and Future Leaders of America, fostering a collaborative effort towards meaningful community development. The discussions will culminate in a free catered lunch by local favorite Sassafrass and exciting giveaways, including gift certificates from Teaklish, enhancing the event's appeal.

Engaging the Wider Community

Extending the day's festivities, the library will welcome families to a vibrant celebration on its North Avenue-facing lawn, starting at noon. This segment, titled 'Families Celebrate YOUth', does not require registration and is set to feature a plethora of activities including a sidewalk story, giant blocks, a resource fair, and an array of food trucks such as Sarrrap Filipino Food, Tacos y Mariscos El Culichi, and Big Jayke's Signature Noodles. The resource fair will showcase booths from pivotal local organizations, offering families a valuable opportunity to engage with community resources and support systems dedicated to youth empowerment.

How to Participate

Young individuals aged 14-30 interested in shaping the future of the Central Coast are invited to register for the 'All About YOUth' program. For registration details, participants may visit the Lompoc Public Library Calendar of Events on the library's website or reach out directly to Rachell Frazian, the youth services librarian and bookmobile manager, at r_frazian@ci.lompoc.ca.us. This initiative not only underscores the commitment of the Lompoc Public Library and WMSMV to youth development but also highlights the critical role of community engagement in fostering environments where young people can thrive.

As 'All About YOUth - Lompoc' gears up to spark dialogues and connections, the anticipation grows for the potential it has to ignite positive change, reinforcing the importance of listening to and investing in the youth. By bringing together diverse voices and resources, this event promises to be a milestone in the journey towards a more inclusive and prosperous Central Coast for its younger residents.