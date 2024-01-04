en English
Business

Empire Offshore Wind Terminates $250M Contract With Seatrium Amid Macroeconomic Concerns

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Empire Offshore Wind Terminates $250M Contract With Seatrium Amid Macroeconomic Concerns

Empire Offshore Wind, a collaborative venture between Equinor and BP, has brought to an abrupt end a wind farm contract with Seatrium. This particular contract, forming part of a whopping $500 million deal, was focused on the development of platforms for the Empire Wind 2 project. The Empire Wind 2 project, one half of two offshore wind farms, is located off the coast of Long Island, USA. The termination of the contract is attributed to significant macroeconomic conditions that have adversely affected the project.

Empire Wind 2 Project on Hold

The cancellation of the contract for the Empire Wind 2 project does not signify the end of all Empire Offshore Wind’s endeavors. The Empire Wind 1 project is proceeding as planned, with construction having commenced in the final quarter of 2023. The Empire Wind 2 project was earmarked as ‘at risk’ in June 2023 when the project developers announced they would not proceed under the existing contract terms.

Seatrium Shares Plunge

Seatrium, a renowned offshore and marine engineering group, has assured stakeholders that the cancellation will not have a significant impact on the group’s earnings for the current financial year. The company has plans underway to reallocate the construction capacity initially reserved for the Empire Wind 2 project to other projects. However, the announcement of the contract termination saw Seatrium’s shares fall by 4.2 percent on the preceding day.

Offshore Wind Projects in the Balance

The offshore wind industry is earmarked to play a pivotal role in the U.S. meeting its climate change goals. However, progress has slowed due to the termination of contracts and rising project costs. New York, in response to developers threatening to cancel contracts, has accelerated its solicitation for offshore wind projects. Despite the setbacks, Equinor and BP maintain their belief in the value of offshore wind and their commitment to significant contributions to the state and local economy.

Business Energy United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

