Emo and Indie Rock Revival: Best Friends Forever Fest Hits Vegas with Bright Eyes, Cap'n Jazz

If you have any late '90s/early aughts emo and indie rock fans in your life, you might want to stock up on the smelling salts now -- you're going to need them come October. That's when Best Friends Forever, a three-day music fest catering to said scene debuts at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Oct. 11-13. Indie/emo favs Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate and a reunited Cap'n Jazz will headline the event.

Lineup and Legacy

The lineup, which spans nearly 40 acts, boasts such seminal bands as The Jesus Lizard, Unwound, The Dismemberment Plan, Built to Spill, Jawbox, The Murder City Devils, American Football, The Get Up Kids, Rainer Maria, Braid, Piebald and dozens more. The fest also features a bevy of acts influenced by those prime movers, including Fiddlehead, Drug Church, La Dispute, From Indian Lakes and others.

Ticketing Details

Presale ticketing for the Best Friends Forever fest begins Wednesday at 10 a.m, with a general on-sale to follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. at bestfriendsforeverfest.com.

Why It Matters

